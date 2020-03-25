Family-friendly recipes to try at home

This time of social isolation presents a great opportunity to try new recipes from the comfort of your home. These easy, simple casserole ideas are great for cooking with the family, and most of the ingredients are common pantry items you may already have in your home.

CHEESY BAKED POTATO CASSEROLE (culinary.net):

5 pounds red potatoes, cubed

1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 pound cheddar cheese, cubed

16 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

8 ounces sour cream

1 tablespoon minced chives

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Heat oven to 325 F.

In large bowl, combine potatoes and bacon.

In separate large bowl, combine cheese, onion, mayonnaise, sour cream, chives, salt and pepper. Add to potato and bacon mixture until combined.

Pour into 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake 50-60 minutes until browned and bubbly.

EASY ENCHILADA CASSEROLE (culinary.net):

Nonstick cooking spray

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

12 ounces ground beef

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

15 ounces pinto beans, drained

20 ounces diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained

1 1/2 cups sour cream

3 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

12 corn tortillas, 6 inches

20 ounces enchilada sauce

8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup green onions, chopped

Heat oven to 350 F. Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In large skillet, cook onion and ground beef until cooked through. Drain, if necessary.

Stir in chili powder and cumin. Stir in pinto beans and diced tomatoes; set aside.

In small bowl, combine sour cream, flour and garlic powder.

Place six tortillas in bottom of baking dish, overlapping as needed. Top tortillas with beef mixture and sour cream mixture. Top with 10 ounces enchilada sauce. Repeat layers.

Bake 35-40 minutes.

Sprinkle shredded cheese and green onion over casserole. Bake 5 minutes, or until cheese melts.

