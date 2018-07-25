Fallin signs measure, SQ 793 to go to ballot

A state question has now been fully approved to appear on the Nov. 6 general election ballot, leaving voters with the decision on whether to allow optometrists and opticians the constitutional right to practice within a retail establishment that sells merchandise to the public.

The amendment would also allow the state legislature to enact legislation to prohibit or limit the performance of laser or other surgical procedures within retail establishments; limit the number of office locations optometrists can practice in; maintain license requirements for optometrists; require that optometrist offices in retail establishments be located in a separate area or room of the establishment; and impose a minimum health and safety standard for optical goods and services.

The full 181 page document for State Question 793 can be found online at https://www.sos.ok.gov/documents/questions/793.pdf.

