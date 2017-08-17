The Fair of the Century is open for business! Here's Friday and Saturday's schedule
Here's what's on tap for Friday:
10:00 a.m. - Fair opens, come see the vendors and exhibits!
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. OSU Extension- Age in the Classroom
3:00-5:00 p.m. Entries for Sheep Show
5:00 p.m. - Close- OKC Zoo
6:00 Judging of Sheep Show
10:00 p.m. - Fair closes for the day
Don't forget the Pride of Texas Shows Carnival!
Saturday:
7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Entries for Beef Show and Bucket Calf Show
10:00 a.m. - Fair and Exhibits and Vendors open
Cattle Show and Judging begins in arena building
4-H & FFA Livestock Educational Judging Contest immediately folowing beef cattle show.
Crossfit Guymon-Workout and meet the team
11:00 a.m. - Great American Turtle Race
12:00 p.m. OSU Extension Pie Demo
1:30 p.m. - Entries for Pie Contest
2:00 p.m. - Judging for Pie Contest
2:30 p.m - Entries for Tots & Pets
2:00 -0 3:00 p.m. Entry for tractor Pull
3:00 p.m. Judging of Tots & Pets
6:00 p.m Antique Tractor Pull and Machinery Show
7:00 p.m. Fair Closes
