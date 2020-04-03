Driver struck on Highway 54 near Tyrone

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m., a personal injury collision occurred on Highway 54 at mile marker 50, 3 miles southwest of Tyrone.

Vehicle one, a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer, was driven by Ronda Ann Bedillion (SIC), 41, of Claysville, Penn. Bedillion parked on the shoulder of US-54 to extinguish a fire at the rear axle of the trailer. While Bedillion was outside the cab of the truck, vehicle two, traveling southwest-bound on US-54, struck Bedillion and fled the scene of the collision.

Bedillion was transported to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kan., and later medi-flighted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. The driver was admitted in stable condition with head, arm and leg injuries.

Vehicle two and its driver remain unidentified.

Trooper Levi Hill of the Texas County detachment investigated the collision and was assisted by the Texas County Sheriff's Office, Hooker Police Department, Hooker Fire Department, Hooker EMS and Tyrone Fire Department.