Delphinium Garden Club hosts tour

Special to GDH

The Delphinium Garden Club is once again presenting the hard work of Guymonites on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the 14th annual Fall Garden Tour.

You won’t want to miss any of the gardens, starting with the garden of Tim and Barbara Campbell at 650 NE 14th St, showcasing many beautiful flowers and items from their parents’ and grandparents’ farms, along with a breathtaking patio area. The front yard boats a healthy Oklahoma Redbud, the state’s official tree.

John and Linda O’Leary’s garden at 1217 N. Academy is a work in progress, as are all gardens. This home also features many antique items around trees and flowers, along with a collection of wind spinners highlighting the back yard around an evergreen tree. A new fountain rests on the front porch, created from a found item.

Pete and Deborah Headrick’s yard and garden at 2107 N. Sunset Lane is always well manicured and easy to spot when driving by. The drive out front features an Indian sculpture created with a chainsaw. The back yard is quite the find, with an outdoor living and cooking space.

Joe and Bonnie Milenski’s yard at 6231 Lakeview Drive is a beautiful view from the road out front all year round, with plenty of color planned for year-round viewing. A new deck adorns the back yard, overlooking another bed of color, and a sizable vegetable garden.

Three of this year’s gardens have vegetable plots, so there will be plenty to see.

Tickets are now available for purchase, and can be picked up at 917 N. Main St., contact Tonya Harris at (325)262-0811, or contact any Delphinium Garden Club member. All funds raised are used by the club in efforts to beautify Guymon.