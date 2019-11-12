Davis steps down as Guymon football coach

Kyle Davis announced that he is stepping down as Guymon High Schools head football coach after three seasons. Kyle has been a member of the football coaching staff for the past eleven years. Kyle said “I have enjoyed each year and want to thank the administration for allowing me to coach and teach at the high school. My family has settled into Guymon as our forever home. Coaching my son for three years was a dream come true. Now with my retirement, I can watch my daughter through the rest of her high school career.”

“I appreciate Mr. Davis’s dedication and commitment to the Guymon football program. Coach Davis ia a man of high character and is a well-respected educator at GPS” stated Angela Rhoades, Superintendent.

Guymon Public School will immediately begin searching for Davis’s replacement.

See Wednesday's GDH for more.