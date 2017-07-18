Davis named new Guymon football coach

Guymon High School Athletic Director Andy Brown announced Tuesday that Kyle Davis has been named the new carroty head football coach. Davis has been on the Guymon football coaching staff for nine years and during that time has been dedicated and committed to providing student athletes with positive characteristic traits and skills on and off the field. Davis brings a high degree of knowledge and experience to the varsity head football coaching position. Over his coaching career Davis has coached numerous positions on the offensive and defensive side of the ball from the collegiate level to the high school level.