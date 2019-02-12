Couple formerly on Dr. Phil for childrens’ death arrested in Guymon

A couple sought in a cold case in Missouri for the deaths of two toddlers who died three months apart under suspicious circumstances were arrested in Guymon on Monday evening, giving a break in a search that has had law enforcement on the lookout for several years.

While there are reportedly no formal charges against the two in the case, both 35-year-old Codey Cummings and 32-year-old Julia Cummings were arrested on Monday following a suspicious persons report about a male attempting to sell moonshine at the Cigarette Outlet.

The couple has been sought since the deaths of Julia Cummings' two children, Darby and Kiera, who died three months apart under similar and suspicious circumstances. The story has been featured on the Dr. Phil Show.

Charges have not yet been filed in Texas County in regards to their arrest. We will provide additional details as they become available.

To learn more about details of the arrest of Codey and Julia Cummings, pick up a copy of the Feb. 13, 2019 edition of the Guymon Daily Herald.