County commissioners to consider member for TIF committee

Earlier this month, Guymon City Council moved to appoint a committee to review the details of a tax increment district ahead of the expiration of the district created for Seaboard Foods 25 years ago.

On Monday, the Texas County Commissioners will consider and approve or disapprove the appointment of a member to the committee during their regular weekly meeting.

While a decision to create a new district would ultimately rest with the Guymon City Council, it will affect the whole county and the county's school districts in regards to ad valorem revenue. To date, only Guymon Public Schools will have representation on the review committee. It was not stated during the October meeting of city council as to whether other districts would have representation.