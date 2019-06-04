Council votes to go to once a month regular meetings

Concluding a discussion that began last year, the Guymon City Council has moved to change an ordinance dictating how many regular meetings will take place in a month, and when those meetings will take place.

While council members indicated they received input from citizens with concerns about the change, they offered counterpoints to those concerns and took action at the May 31 regular meeting to go from meetings twice a month to once a month.

With the majority vote in favor, the Guymon City Council will now have a regular meeting schedule for once a month.

The Guymon City Council currently meets on the second and last Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. in city council chambers inside Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St. The next regular meeting is scheduled for June 13. Agendas are posted at the front doors of Guymon City Hall at online at guymonok.org ahead of meetings. For more information, call (580)338-3396. These meetings are open to the public. Contact information for members of city council can also be found online at guymonok.org.

