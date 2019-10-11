Council directs city manager on Sunset Lake improvements

After receiving feedback from residents about matters at Sunset Lake, Guymon City Council members entered into a discussion this month on improving issues at the popular local family destination.

Councilman Mitch Egger requested the discussion to be included on the regular monthly agenda in order to start action on addressing stagnation at the lake, as well as ask what can be done to start stocking the lake once again.

Egger challenged City Manager Mitch Wagner to come up with a plan to address the issues over the winter months.

