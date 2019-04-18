Council to choose mayor on Monday during special meeting, public invited to attend

Following the 2019 election for three positions on city council, the elected members of Guymon City Council will be sworn in for their four year terms on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. Councilmen Kim Peterson, Larry Swager and Mitch Egger will take their oaths of office during the special meeting.

The agenda set for April 22 includes regular business normally addressed during the regular council meetings.

Nominations for the presiding officer, mayor and vice-mayor will be conducted during the special meeting.

Other agenda items include discussion and possible action on a Panhandle Area Sheltered Workshop mowing agreement, discussion and possible action on approval of mutual release in connection with a settlement of the Birdsill v. the City of Guymon and IBTS Community Services LLC, and discussion and possible action for permission to go out for an RFP for a construction manager for the soccer complex.

Agendas are posted at the front doors of Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St. and online and guymonok.org. For more information, call (580)338-3396. These meetings are open to the public.