Correction/Clarification on Tyson resignation

While talk is going around that Harold Tyson was fired from his position as chairman on the Memorial Hospital of Texas County Authority Board of Trustees, we received contact from the county commissioners on Tuesday morning in regards to the matter.

The commissioners requested Tyson step down as chairman, but did not ask him to resign from the board. They received Tyson's resignation from the board following that request. He no longer serves as a member of the MHTCA Board of Trustees.

