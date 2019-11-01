Community Blood Drive to host Bedlam Blood Battle Nov. 7

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be bringing its mobile blood drive to Guymon on Nov. 7 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church Family Enrichment Center at the corner of 6th and Roosevelt Streets in Guymon. Donors will be entered into a drawing for $300 off any furniture courtesy of Guymon Furniture, with the drawing to be held at the end of the blood drive that day. All donors get a choice of an Oklahoma State University or University of Oklahoma t-shirt and a free Cinergy movie pass while supplies last. A photo ID is required to donate. Schedule an appointment online at yourbloodinstitute.org.