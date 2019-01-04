Community and connections: The benefits Main Street Guymon offers

Main Street Guymon faces a new challenge as the board explores how to proceed, in part due to reduced financial support for the nonprofit organization, which employs only Johnson. The rest of the work is taken on by volunteers who support its mission. This year, Guymon City Council opted to remove various organizations from its budget, with the city’s financial future unclear in the coming year - to include Main Street Guymon, which had at one time received enough from the city to supplement operations and activities for a year.

Pick up the weekend edition for a summary on what the organization does for the community, and the concerns of cut funding and what that means to Main Street Guymon's future.