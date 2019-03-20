Come & Go Reception set for new Guymon Schools Superintendent

A reception for new Guymon Public Schools Superintendent Angela Rhoades, who will take over the helm of the district in the 2019-2020 school year has been set to take place on Tuesday, April 9. District teachers and staff will meet the new superintendent from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the commons area at Guymon High School at 2002 N. James St.

Parents and the public are invited to meet Rhoades at the same location from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Guymon Public Schools Board of Education recently approved Rhoades’ hiring during the March regular board meeting. Rhoades currently serves as assistant superintendent in Woodward, and will be taking the reins from current Superintendent Doug Melton in the next school year as he takes on retirement.