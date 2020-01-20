Co-ops donate to local YMCA

Two local cooperatives, PTCI and TCEC, teamed up to donate $5,000 to the 2020 YMCA fundraising campaign.

Donations to the YMCA fundraising campaign fund its scholarship program, which helps cover membership and program fees for low-income families; they also help to keep programs affordable, provide upkeep for the facility, and aid the overall sustainability of the YMCA.

YMCA CEO Tiana McCowan encourages businesses and individuals to contribute to the campaign, as these donations help the YMCA fully serve the community.

To learn more about the YMCA or contribute to the campaign, go to: txcoymca.org or call: 580.468.9622. In-person donations are also accepted at the YMCA facility: 1602 N. Oklahoma St., Guymon, OK.