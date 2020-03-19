City implements COVID-19 response measures

Several measures aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19, the coronavirus that the World Health Organization has deemed a pandemic, will go into effect today following the Mayor, Sean Livengood signing a Proclamation.

The Mayor approved the following measures by agreeing to adopt the Covid-19 Mitigation Measures Proclamation presented Wednesday:

-Existing special event permits will be revoked and no further special event permits will be issued.

-Municipal Court will be suspended other than by teleconference where required. No further failure to appear warrants will be issued or served.

-All Code Enforcement hearings will be suspended.

-Public gatherings of greater than 50 people will not be allowed at any City owned or managed facility.

-Further utility cut-offs will be suspended. Amounts due will not be forgiven.

-City owned pools will not be opened.

-The Guymon Public Library will have limited access for the public.

-All City board and committee meetings will be canceled except for City Council and all Authorities. Authorities will be encouraged to meet only when necessary.

-The use of City owned meeting rooms for public gatherings of any size is prohibited.

-In-person gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes including, but not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based or sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities are strongly discouraged.

-Restaurants, bars and other privately-owned gathering places are highly encouraged to limit the number of patrons such that at least six feet of space is available to each person. Such facilities are further encouraged to provide enhanced “take out” and “delivery” options.

-Local gyms and exercise facilities are encouraged to discontinue all group activities and to significantly increase and enhance facility sanitation regiments.

The proclamation will also allow the city manager to take the following actions:

-Where practical, close portions of public facilities to the public and encourage the use of email, telephone and other remote methods of conducting business with the City.

-Modify work schedules and conditions as necessary to ensure business continuity and employee safety.

-Invoke special protocols to limit the risk of exposure for City employees.

-Establish procedures for certain employees to telecommute where practical.

-Provide paid time off for employees who have potentially been exposed to Covid-19.

-Establish mandatory disinfection protocols for all City facilities.

-Take other actions as necessary to preserve the health and safety of City employees.

-As needed and where prudent, utilize funding from the Reserve Fund to purchase items necessary to facilitate these directions.

The measures will go into effect at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, March 19, and will be reviewed and, if warranted, amended or renewed as needed.

Anyone who suspects they may have Covid-19 should contact their primary care provider or hospital by phone prior to seeking treatment. Testing is available through private labs and 68 county health departments but must be referred by a primary care provider or hospital. Health department test kits are limited. For more information, contact the Oklahoma State Department of Health Coronavirus Hotline at 877-215-8336.