City of Guymon to temporarily restrict access to tornado shelters

Earlier today, after receiving many inquiries from locals, the City of Guymon released a statement regarding public access to designated tornado shelters. In case of a severe weather event, the City of Guymon has determined that local shelters will not be available to the public until April 30 or until the COVID-19 "Safer at Home" declaration has been lifted. Should severe weather conditions arise, the City recommends citizens to take the following precautions:

(a) seek shelter some place other than Past Designated Shelters, or

(b) shelter-in-place in a home or business towards the middle of the structure with as much protection around you as possible.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call the City of Guymon at: 580-338-3396.