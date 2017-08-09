City of Guymon announces semi-annual cemetery clean up week

City of Guymon will have the semi- annual cleanup the week of August 21st.

Items that are not approved in the cemetery rules, posted in the directory at the cemetery, are subject to removal. We ask that if you have flowers, flags, stuffed animals or other items placed on the graves, that you remove them by that week. Items laying on the ground that hinder mowing and are not removed will be thrown away.

The goal of this cleanup is to allow staff to properly maintain the graves. Items that are left are tend to attract mice, snakes and windblown litter. We want to be able to be able to safely and efficiently maintain the cemetery.

For any questions please call City Hall 580-338-3396