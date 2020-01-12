Cimarron county couple charged with child sexual crimes
Sunday, January 12, 2020
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
According to Oklahoma District Court records, James Boyd, Jr. and Jennifer Boyd are both charged with: one count of lewd or indecent proposals to a minor under 16; 16 counts of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor; and four counts of child sexual abuse.
Both individuals appeared in Cimarron County District Court on Jan. 8 and Jan. 10.
Another court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.
