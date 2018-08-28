Chamber hosts Oktoberfest for annual banquet

Get your lederhosen strapped on, get your big mugs and prepare for a wonderful celebration including some of Guymon’s most dedicated community members in this year’s Guymon Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.

Each year, the chamber accepts nominations for Small Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year, recognizing the contributions of those who make Guymon a great place to live.

In the Small Business of the Year nominations, individuals may nominate up to three businesses, and are encouraged to describe why they believe Guymon’s local small businesses deserve recognition. For Volunteer of the Year, individuals may nominate a single person and outline reasons why they think that person should be recognized for their time and efforts given to the community.

Nomination awards are available through the Guymon Chamber at 711 SE Highway 3 in Guymon, email jada@guymonokchamber.com, or call (580)338-3376 for more information. Nominations are due by Sept. 18.

The awards don’t stop there - the Ambassador of the Year, chosen from those who represent the city as Guymon Chamber Ambassadors, will be presented with an award. Ambassadors are chosen by their peers for their efforts to represent Guymon both at home and on the road.

The Guymon Citizen of the Year will also be announced at the banquet. Each year, the city honors one person who has made an impact on the community over the years with outstanding dedication and citizenry. The winner receives a plaque to be presented by Mayor Kim Peterson and #500 from the F. Hiner Dale Award Fund to donate to the non-profit organization of their choice.

Nominations for Citizen of the year must have a name, contact information and a brief biography and account of their history and service to the Guymon community. Nominations can be emailed to mitch.wagner@guymonok.org, mailed or hand-delivered to Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St. Nominations for Citizen of the Year must be submitted before Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.

Director Jada Breeden has not yet announced what entertainment will be at the event, but has given details on other things taking place - including a door prize drawing, along with awards for the Best Dressed individual and Best Dressed group, and the best decorated table. Those dressing up are judged based on their outfits going along with the year’s banquet theme.

For more information on the event, see Wednesday's edition of the Guymon Daily Herald