CDI continues planning for second annual Harvest Fest

As autumn approaches, the Cultural District Initiative (CDI) in Guymon is gearing up to assemble an event sure to tickle the senses and get everyone in the mood of the season.

The second annual Harvest Fest was discussed this week during a meeting of the members of the Cultural District Initiative (CDI), including what options could be explored for food, competitions, art, humanities, live music and more. The committee is looking to add new fun to the festival and bring back favorites from last year.

This year's event will take place on Oct. 14, and plans are to have it happen in the evening to allow those who have activities the rest of the day to find time to stop by and join in on the fun. Food, beer and wine tasting, a jelly, jam and butter contest, art pieces, a walking historical storytelling tour, a potential art competition and so much more.

As of now, commission members are doing the footwork to speak to businesses willing to serve as popup galleries, with art on display and potentially for sale from local artists, and seeking out locations for a potential chalk art competition for students from junior high, high school and college age levels. A live musical performance may also be in the works as well.

Tony Hardman also hopes to do a historical storytelling walk through downtown Guymon, sharing information about different locations up and down the downtown Main Street area.

A variety of food options will also be available at the event.

Keep your ears and eyes open for more information involving this event as concrete plans are announced, and keep your calendars marked for Oct. 14!