Cathcart buzzer-beater sends Hooker to state

Hooker senior Tate Cathcart took an inbounds pass from Ethan Parsons, turned around and shot over Luther’s 6-foot-6 power forward Syrus Grisby with 2.8 seconds left in Saturday’s Class 2A Area Consolation championship. The score was tied at 55-all and a state tournament berth was on the line.

Nothing but net.

Hooker erupted in celebration as the Bulldogs will make a return trip to the state tournament with a 57-55 win over the Lions in a rematch of the previous week’s regional championship game at Pioneer, a 77-62 Hooker win.

Stats and a recap will be in our Super Tuesday edition.

Hooker (25-2) will play Bokchito Rock Creek (25-3) on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the 2A state quarterfinals at Edmond North High School.