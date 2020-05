After confirming 22 new positives on Tuesday April 28, Texas County has jumped the ranks and now has the 6th most cases of all counties in Oklahoma. The total cases now stands at 107.

75 in Guymon

20 in Hooker

6 in Tyrone

1 in Goodwell

1 in Texhoma

1 in Hardesty

1 - Unspecified

Source: Texas County Emergency Management