Candidates filed for Guymon, Tyrone

The filing period for local public offices closed on Wednesday evening, and candidates have been filed with the state. Seats came open for Guymon, Hooker, Tyrone, Hardesty, Goodwell and Texhoma. Following the filing period, it has been determined that Guymon will have an election for all three city council seats up for grabs, and Tyrone will have an election for two board of trustees seats.

In Guymon, the seats for Ward 3, Ward 4 and At-Large will leave a decision for all residents of the city to decide on. All residents throughout the city vote on all the seats; candidates must live in the ward they run in, with the exception of the At-Large seat.

Councilmember, Ward 3

Currently, Vice Mayor Larry Swager is the incumbent for Ward 3, and has filed for reelection. He has recently been appointed to the city’s Convention and Tourism Board. He currently operates the Tag Agency in Guymon.

Geraldine Sanchez has filed to run against Swager in Ward 3. She currently serves on the city’s Tree and Parks Board.

Councilmember, Ward 4

Mayor Kim Peterson is the incumbent for Ward 4, representing the City of Guymon around the state. He will face two contenders for his seat.

Elwin Burrow is listed as a candidate for Ward 4. We will seek out more information on this candidate, as well as all others running for positions on Guymon City Council.

Patrick Coble has also filed to run for the Ward 4 council position. He is an 11th Grade English teacher at Guymon High School.

Councilmember, At-Large

In the At-Large seat, Chet Krone is not filed to run for reelection. His term will expire this year.

Mitch Egger, recently recognized as Volunteer of the Year at the annual Guymon Chamber of Commerce banquet, currently serves on the chamber’s head on the Rodeo Committee. He works as a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Guymon.

Les Shrum, owner of VIP Electrical and Security, will be running against the two other candidates on the ballot for At-Large.

Larry Watson is a minister at First Christian Church in Guymon, and has volunteered his time with Main Street Guymon. He is running for the At-Large seat.

Tyrone, Board of Trustees

On an unexpired term for a seat on the same board of trustees, Jeannett Moore, Kristy Parish and Patricia A. Webber will be on the ballot for residents of Tyrone to decide on.

Filed candidates in the other listed municipalities in Texas County are as follows:

City of Hooker

Mayor

David M. Vail

Councilmember, Ward 1

Greg Arnold

Councilmember, Ward 2 (unexpired term)

Derrick Daugherty

Councilmember, Ward 3

James A. Farley

City Clerk

Linda Holbert Ricks

Tyrone, Treasurer

Kim L. Potter

Hardesty, Board of Trustees

Rich Mariconda

Charles Owens

Goodwell, Board of Trustees

Levi Bickford

Chan Boley

James Hager

Texhoma, Board of Trustees

Audrey T. Hofferber

Sheri Leach

David Sheets

Town Clerk-Treasurer

Sarah A. Landara

The elections will take place on April 2, 2019. The last day to register to vote in this election is March 8. Absentee ballots must be requested before March 27 at 5 p.m. Early voting will take place on Thursday, March 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, March 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.