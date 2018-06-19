Bus 6 Books brings reading directly to local neighborhoods

Guymon now has a special bus making the rounds to help children get to books to keep their skills and minds sharp and ready for the next school year.

Bus 6 Books is a free mobile library for children on the school bus route, making the rounds in its inaugural season this year. So far, it has served around 60 children from preschool age all the way through high school aged children.

Starting this Thursday, June 21: Stories In The Park at Fowler Park from 6:15 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. and at Thompson Park from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Dates for the Stories In The Park are June 21, June 29, July 5, July 19, July 26 and Aug. 3. The final date will be for book returns only.

Bus 6 Books runs on Tuesday evenings throughout June and July at the following locations and times:

• Garland Square/Blue Quail (Garland Square Office) - 5:30 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.

• Apache Trace (Office) - 6 p.m. to 6:25 p.m.

• Country View Estates (Mailboxes) - 6:25 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.

• South end of Dale Park, Celt Properties/Park Place (Office/Laundry) - 6:50 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

• Whispering Plains - 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The book borrowing program is free of charge and available to all children from preschool age all the way through high school.