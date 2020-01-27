Burn ban effective immediately

As of Monday, Jan. 27, the Texas County burn ban has been renewed for a period not to exceed 14 days. It is hereby unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop, or other wildlands. It is also unlawful to build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn trash or other materials that may cause a wildland fire. All outdoor burning currently in progress, including controlled burns, must be fully extinguished immediately by the property owner or his/her designate.

Exceptions include:

-Equipment related to road construction projects which may use propane or other controlled burners

*when a water pumper is on standby any time this equipment is used near a grassy right of way.

-Welding/cutting torch/grinding activities

*when conducted over a noncombustible surface of at least 10 feet by 10 feet and

When welding blankets or screens are used to cover flammable vegetation, and;

1) wind speeds are less than 20 m.p.h., and;

2) a fire watch, other than the welder, is posted at the welding/cutting torch site with pressurized water or a fire extinguisher.

-Campers and outdoor cooking

*LPG and charcoal-fired cooking outside in a grilling receptacle are permitted, provided that the activity is conducted over a non-flamable surface and at least five feet from flammable vegetation. Outdoor campfires and bonfires are prohibited.

Any law enforcement officer of the State of Oklahoma may carry out the enforcement of this resolution. Any person guilty of violating this burn ban shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be subject to a fine of not more than $500.00; imprisonment of not more than one year; or both such fine and imprisonment.

This county-wide burn ban is effective immediately for a period not to exceed 14 days from the date of passage (Jan. 27). If extreme fire danger conditions persist, subsequent resolutions may be passed. This burn ban may be removed at any time during the 14-day period by the same method by which it was approved and may be overridden at any time by a lawfully declared burn ban by the Governor of the State of Oklahoma.