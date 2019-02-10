Bulldogs sweep Guymon, district championships next

The Guymon Tigers played like a team possessed, Saturday night.

The Tigers, who went into the senior night contest against top-ranked (2A) Hooker on a 6-game losing streak, scored at-will and played aggressive defense that showed the Bulldogs they were in for a fight. But as all good teams do, Hooker made adjustments at halftime, and outscored the Tigers 25-6 in the second half to post its 17th straight win and 21st in 22 games, 46-27.

Hooker girls 45

Guymon girls 37

The Lady Bulldogs used a 14-4 third quarter to overcome a halftime deficit to the Lady Tigers and claim their ninth straight win and hand Guymon its third straight loss after a 3-game winning streak.

See the recap in Monday's edition.