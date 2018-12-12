Bulldogs handle Guymon; Lady Tigers down Lady Dogs

The Guymon boys went to Hooker Tuesday night with renewed confidence having won two of its last three games at the Blue & Red Classic in Hugoton over the weekend. But the Bulldogs are No. 3 in the state Class 2A poll. Guymon started strong but the Bulldogs were too much in a 69-52 Hooker win.

•Less than 24 hours after a hard-fought win over Beaver in the Duster Dome Monday night, the Hooker Lady Bulldogs were back on their home floor to face 5A Guymon, and the Lady Dogs looked solid - in the first half.

But the 17th-ranked 2A team in the state had no answer for Guymon senior Meagan Bellar. Bellar led a second half Guymon rally to down Hooker by 11, Tuesday night.

The recap is in the Wednesday paper.