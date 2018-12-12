Bulldogs handle Guymon; Lady Tigers down Lady Dogs
Wednesday, December 12, 2018
HOOKER, OK
The Guymon boys went to Hooker Tuesday night with renewed confidence having won two of its last three games at the Blue & Red Classic in Hugoton over the weekend. But the Bulldogs are No. 3 in the state Class 2A poll. Guymon started strong but the Bulldogs were too much in a 69-52 Hooker win.
•Less than 24 hours after a hard-fought win over Beaver in the Duster Dome Monday night, the Hooker Lady Bulldogs were back on their home floor to face 5A Guymon, and the Lady Dogs looked solid - in the first half.
But the 17th-ranked 2A team in the state had no answer for Guymon senior Meagan Bellar. Bellar led a second half Guymon rally to down Hooker by 11, Tuesday night.
The recap is in the Wednesday paper.
