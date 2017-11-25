Bulldogs advance to semifinals with dominating win over Hominy

The Hooker Bulldogs continue to make history.

After a long road trip to Hominy for the Class A state quarterfinals, the Bulldogs proceeded to run roughshod over the hometown Bucks, claiming a 35-18 win to advance to next week’s state semifinals.

The Bulldogs will play the Crescent Tigers (13-0) next week in the state semifinals. Crescent downed Edmond Oklahoma Christian Academy 70-46 on Friday night.

