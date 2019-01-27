Buehler to receive President’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday

Serving on city boards, giving his time toward Pioneer Days, taking on projects with the Elks and serving as an ambassador with the chamber of commerce, Larry Buehler is truly a shining example of what it means to volunteer with selflessness and energy.

The President’s Lifetime Achievement award requires at least 4,000 hours of service - almost double the hours of a full-time job - is presented to those who show a focused commitment to improving the lives of others.

Larry Buehler will be recognized at the Guymon City Council meeting on Jan. 31. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in city council chambers inside Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St., where he will be celebrated and receive his Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, signed by President Donald Trump.

To learn more about Buehler and his selfless service, pick up Monday's edition of the GDH.