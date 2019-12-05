On The Bricks, Dec. 4, 2019

Reading something on Facebook, I realize the likelihood that the story might not be totally true, the person named with the quote has a good chance of not being accurate. But there are some great stories, whether they are real or made up. Some that have a good lesson. Like Aesop.

Here's one that I read that I think is good.

"'Dad, I think I'm old enough to know now,' says the son. 'Is there a Santa Claus?'

"Not being the world's fastest thinker, I stalled for a time. 'I agree you're old enough, but before I tell you, I have a question for you. You see, the truth is a dangerous gift. Once you know something, you can't unknow it. Once you know the truth about Santa Claus, you will never again understand and relate to him as you do now. So, my question is, 'Are you sure you want to know?'

"'Yes, I want to know,' the son answered.

"'Yes, there is a Santa Claus,' explained the father, 'but he's not an old man with a beard in a red suit. That's what we tell the kids. Kids are too young to understand the true nature of Santa Claus, so we explain it to them in a way they can understand. The truth about Santa Claus is that he's not a person at all; he's an idea.

"'Think of all those presents Santa gave you over the years. I bought those myself. I watched you open them. And did it bother me that you didn't thank me? Of course not! In fact, it gave me great pleasure. You see, Sand Claus the idea of giving for the sake of giving, without thought of thanks or acknowledgement.

"'When I saw the woman collapse on the subway last week and called for help, I knew she'd never know it was me who summoned the ambulance. I was being Santa Claus when I did that.

"'Now that you know, you are part of it. You have to be Santa Claus too. That means you can never tell a young kid the secret, and you have to help us select Santa presents for them, and most important, you have to look for opportunities to help people. Got it?'"

Enjoy the magic of Christmas. And share the magic of Christmas.

Consider taking a moment to attend a church of your choice during the Advent season. I know Main Street member churches St. Peter's Catholic and Victory Center would be happy to see you there.

Consider attending some of the Christmas programs going on about town.

The Christmas Open House, Shop and Dine, Christmas Tree Lighting (and Santa coming to visit) are all happing on Fri., Dec. 6. Bring the kids down and have hot cocoa and cookies at City Hall. Enjoy being part of the community during this fun time. There are carriage rides available, the Guymon Community Theatre is having "The Nativity" production at 7 pm that evening. Loads of fun downtown on the 6th.

The next day you can have photos with Santa at Back on the Rack, 120 NW 10th.

On Dec. 10th is the great fun at the library, "A Dicken's of a Party" that includes Christmas book reading for the kids, Christmas music from locals, and fun. That runs from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

The OPSU Christmas Gala, with the Chamber Singers and guests performing, with a dinner on Dec. 13 and 14. Get your reservations at www.Christmas.opsu.edu .

The Nativity is also the weekend of 13, 14, and 15.

Lions Shopping Spree happens early the morning of Dec. 14 and they need volunteers to help the kids shop. What a great way to help!

That same day from 9 am to 5 pm is the Christmas Village with gifts and more to see and buy at the Connection Church, 1901 N. Lelia, and the Nazarene Church, 2214 N. Sunset.

The Methodists have the Christmas Cantata "Sing and Shout for Joy" at their 10:50 service on Dec. 15. They invite all to come and enjoy.

Be a part of the magic. Get the Christmas spirit and remember the story of Christmas ... and the one of Santa Claus.

See you on the bricks during this holiday season!