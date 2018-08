With nearly a week off after sweeping Stinnett West Texas Aug. 21st, the Guymon Lady Tigers were back on their home floor, Monday evening to face the Borger Lady Bulldogs. And it was a seasoned Lady Bulldogs who swept Guymon 25-20, 25-23, 25-21, handing the Lady Tigers just their second match loss in nine tries to drop 9th-ranked Guymon to 7-2 overall.

See the full recap in Tuesday's edition.