BOP to host Craft for a Cause for American Legion support

The American Legion Post 31 in Guymon is known for their hard work throughout the community to support veterans and their needs in Texas County and throughout the panhandle. From the veteran’s banners that hang up and down Main Street, to placing flags at the graves of former service members on Memorial Day weekend, to connecting veterans to services they need, the American Legion is a valuable resource to the community.

“Craft for a Cause is an event that Bank of the Panhandle puts on in order to help the organization of the night,” Heather Bledsoe said. “It’s started with the idea that local people could have a night out and put their money back into the community to nonprofits instead of having someone come in and then go back out of town with the money.”

They can’t do that work alone, and it requires funding in order to ensure volunteers can provide not only a well cared for post building sitting at Veteran’s Lane next to Thompson Park, but a way to connect veterans to resources they may need. The American Legion has also supported boys and girls going to state competition, sponsored a local kids’ baseball team and more. Right now, the American Legion is raising money to get new windows installed in their building.

This month, Bank of the Panhandle will host a special fundraising Craft for a Cause to benefit the American Legion in Guymon. Folks in Texas County have a way to get their creative juices flowing as they spend time with friends and neighbors, enjoying drinks and taking something special home at the end of the evening. At the same time, the recommended donation given at the event allows those putting the time in to organize Craft for a Cause to gather donations in one place for individual local charitable causes. In some cases, participants go above and beyond the recommended donation, adding a bit more to the good done throughout the community.

It’s more than a social event. Bank of the Panhandle has created a fun way for adults to get in on community service and give back to those who give to others. While the events started off small by raising $400 to $500, some are now exceeding $2,000 in an event, with all proceeds going to a specific charitable cause.

The funding stays local and encourages participants to get the word out, from sharing photos of crafts on social media and inviting others to join in the fun. This summer there are three events with a new element - an optional dinner gathering. The first to take place to raise funds for the American Legion takes place this Friday, June 28.

The optional dinner date ahead of the event will be at Caktus Jack’s at 2101 U.S. Highway 64 in Guymon from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The main event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion at 171 Veterans Lane in Guymon. Participants will be painting a two foot American Flag on tin. Stencils will be provided, and there is a suggested $40 minimum donation to the American Legion. The event includes three free drinks provided by The Pub on the Bricks.

While the main event is for adults over the age of 21 only, childcare will be provided from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Texas County Family YMCA at 1602 N. Oklahoma St. in Guymon. While the kids are at the YMCA and the adults enjoy their evening, the kids will have a chance to create a craft of their own.

Spaces are limited for these special events, so make sure to RSVP as soon as possible by calling (580)468-3580. RSVPs for the Tin Flag event for Friday need to be in by the end of the business day on Thursday.