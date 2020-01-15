Bon Jovi to visit Oklahoma during 2020 tour

This morning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi announced its 2020 tour presented by Live Nation. Beginning in June, 2020, the band and special guest Bryan Adams will begin touring for their 18 performances in cities across the United States, including Tulsa.

The concert in Tulsa will take place on Friday, June 26, at the BOK Center.

Backstage with JBJ fan club members and American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Thursday, Jan 23. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including premium seating, transportation, preferred entrance, pre-show hospitality, commemorative laminate, and more. For more details on premium packages, visit LaneOne.com.

For the general public, ticket sales will begin on the morning of Friday, Jan. 24. Every ticket purchased includes one CD copy of "Bon Jovi 2020."

Tickets will be available at LiveNation.com