blanks Guymon; Texhoma-Goodwell falls, Tyrone rolls

Dakota Tyree (1) avoids Liberal defensive tackle Alexander Yanez (44), Friday night in Guymon. The Redskins opened their season with a 41-0 win over the Tigers, who fall to 0-2. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)
Staff Writer
Saturday, September 1, 2018
GUYMON, OK

The Guymon High School Tigers went into Friday night’s home-opener against Liberal, Kan. with high expectations after ending last week’s game at Western Heights on a positive note. But the Redskins had other ideas.

Liberal quarterback Syris Dunlap led the Redskin offense through the air and on the ground in a 41-0 win over the Tigers.

See the recap in the weekend edition, including Hooker's comeback win and Tyrone's win over Turpin.

