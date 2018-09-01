blanks Guymon; Texhoma-Goodwell falls, Tyrone rolls

The Guymon High School Tigers went into Friday night’s home-opener against Liberal, Kan. with high expectations after ending last week’s game at Western Heights on a positive note. But the Redskins had other ideas.

Liberal quarterback Syris Dunlap led the Redskin offense through the air and on the ground in a 41-0 win over the Tigers.

See the recap in the weekend edition, including Hooker's comeback win and Tyrone's win over Turpin.