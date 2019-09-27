Bacon, BBQ, Brews and Blues festival promises a full day of fun

Only one thing could be better than bacon - a day-long festival surrounding this delicious food, complete with fun for all ages.

The Bacon, BBQ, Brews and Blues festival promises to be a fantastic event including several elements to bring just about everyone in the Texas County community together in what will be a premier event for 2019. Whether you’re a runner, a barbecue junkie, a beer connoisseur or a live blues music fan, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy. The series of activities will start the morning of Oct. 5 and goes until 10 p.m., finishing off with live music.

A 5K run, car show, games for the kids, pitmaster barbecue tips, bacon sampling, cornhole tournament, pork product sampling, a free barbecue dinner, two blues acts and brews available for purchase surrounding The Pub on the Bricks at 120 NE 5th St. in Guymon.

Learn more about what's coming up and how you can enter some of the activities taking place throughout the day at facebook.com/events/2320252038292093/

Check out headliner Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind at facebook.com/TheBadKind

Pick up the Sept. 28, 2019 edition of the Guymon Daily Herald to find out more about this special event being held in honor of National Pork Month!