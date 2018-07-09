Annual Kenny Huckins Memorial tournament set for Aug. 11

Another year of great golf in memory of a greater firefighter and member of the community is about to get underway, with exciting prizes and the opportunity to support a worthy cause in Guymon.

“What we do with a portion of that money is we give back to the teachers,” Guymon Fire Department Chief Dean McFadden said.

Part of funds raised from the Guymon Firefighters Kenny Huckins Memorial Golf Tournament help teachers in their classrooms, especially in regards to safety and fire education.

The Kenny Huckins Memorial Grant was established in the 2011-2012 school year in honor of one of the Guymon Fire Department’s fallen brothers. Huckins was 47 years old when he died due to a subarachnoid hemorrhage on May 4, 2010.

Huckins served as Guymon’s mayor for one year and had been on the Guymon City Council for three years. He was a volunteer firefighter for 22 years, a member of the Guymon Kiwanis, volunteered with Boy Scouts, and was a supported of the Guymon Gators Swim Team and Guymon Kids, Inc. He worked as the manager of the Guymon Coca-Cola plant for a shirt time before working for the United States Postal Service; worked for Panhandle Telephone Cooperative Inc. in 1988 and was the assistant office manager at PTCI.

The grants given each year average around $1,500 and are awarded by a committee that chooses where the funds will go.

A tropical vacation, golf clubs, a new weed eater and more are part of the fantastic prizes up for grabs at this year’s tournament. Hole-in-one, a putting contest with a chance to win $5,000, longest drive, closest to the pin and many more fun competitions will be part of this event that McFadden calls “more fun than serious”.

The Guymon Firefighters Kenny Huckins Memorial Golf Tournament takes place on Aug. 11 with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. at the Sunset Hills Golf Course in Guymon. For more information or to sign up, visit the Guymon Fire Department Station 1 at 402 NE 24th St. or call (580)338-5536. Registration forms are required and available at Station 1. Sign up soon, as spaces are limited to 24 teams.