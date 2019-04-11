Aggie cheer adds pair of Eagles

Goodwell High School seniors Brittney Franklin (seated center left) and Jordan Liese (seated center right) were joined by their families as they signed their letters of intent Thursday afternoon to compete on the Panhandle State competitive cheer squad. Student-athletes recruited for the cheer team will now be afforded the same opportunities as the other competitive sports at OPSU, including Scholar-Athlete and All-American honors, and the ability to compete on a regional and national level. The Aggies completed their first season of competitive cheer in February at the NAIA Southwest Qualifying Group Cheerleading and Dance Championships at Oklahoma City University. The team is coached by Alyssa Freeman. (Shawn Yorks/staff photos)