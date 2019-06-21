Accident involving three cars ends in one fatality

An accident involving three vehicles in the early morning hours on Friday ended with the death of a woman from Elkhart, Kansas.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2013 Buick Lacrosse driven by 33-year-old Tammy Elaine Ballesteros was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 54 on the outside lane, near a 2005 Ford 500 driven by a man from Guymon.

The report states Ballesteros crossed over into the inside lane, striking the pickup. The pickup lost control, departed the roadway to the right and rolled once, coming to rest on a fence. The driver of the pickup was not injured, and had his seatbelt in use.

At the same time, Ballesteros crossed the center line and struck the trailer of a 2016 Freightliner driven by a man from Florida. The two vehicles came to a stop in the westbound lanes.

Ballesteros was pinned in her vehicle for approximately an hour before being extricated from her vehicle by the Guymon Fire Department, using the jaws of life.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured. His seatbelt was in use.

Ballesteros was pronounced dead at the scene from head and trunk internal injuries. The report states she was not using a seatbelt. She was not ejected from her vehicle during the accident.

The conditions of the drivers of the Ford and Freightliner were reported as “apparently normal”. Ballesteros’ condition at the time of the accident is still under investigation.