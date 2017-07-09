Accident in Cimarron County ends in death of Texhoma teen

A single-vehicle accident early Sunday has ended in the death of a teen from Texhoma.

According to the report, a 1990 Ford Bronco driven by 18-year-old Dominic Daniel Loya ended up in an accident on U.S. Highway 64 just west of Mile 42, approximately three miles southwest of Keyes. Loya was transported to Cimarron Memorial Hospital for treatment and was released.

Three passengers were also in the vehicle, including: 19-year-old Mathew Baxley, transported to Cimarron Memorial Hospital, then to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, Texas with head and internal trunk injuries and is listed in stable condition; 19-year-old Jade Hobbs, transported to Cimarron Memorial Hospital and later to Northwest Texas Hospital with trunk internal injuries and is listed in stable condition; and a 16-year-old juvenile female, pronounced dead at the scene with head, arm, leg and trunk internal injuries. The juvenile passenger was reported as pinned in the vehicle for approximately one hour and had to be extricated by Cimarron County Fire and Keyes Fire Departments.

The condition of the driver and cause of the accident remain under investigation.