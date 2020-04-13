5th COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Texas County

There are now 5 confirmed coronavirus cases for Texas County. Texas County Emergency Management confirmed the 5th case on Monday afternoon via a press release written by Public Information Office, Miranda Gilbert.

Sources are reporting that the positive individual was an employee at Seaboard foods, but that is not confirmed. (EDIT: As of 8 pm, April 13, Seaboard Foods has confirmed the 5th positive was, in fact, an employee of the company. They stated the employee has been in quarantine for 10 days, and has followed all protocols.)

As of 1 p.m. April 13 the tally for Texas county was:

52 negative tests

5 positive tests

12 pending tests

2 recovered

1 death

Please continue to practice social distancing, and remain cautious.