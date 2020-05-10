57 new cases Sunday; Guymon number 1 in state by zip code

The OK State Department of Health confirmed 99 new cases for the state Sunday, 58 of which were in Texas County. Additionally, Guymon has reached number 1 in the state for case number by zip code with 313. Hooker is number 9 with 62.

Although our state is beginning to open its businesses, it is dire that the Texas County community continues to practice social distancing in order to contain the spread in our area.

Source: OK Department of Health