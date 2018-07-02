4th Fun in the Park hits the lake for a second year, more events

25 years ago, Guymon hosted an annual event for families with young children to get a kick start to a holiday of fun. For some time, that event fell to the wayside.

Then Charity Hitch had an idea to bring an event that she loved as a child, resurrecting a precious memory she could share with her own children - and have other families join in for the same.

“My siblings and I would decorate bikes, find insects for pets (because we never had pets), and my Uncle Mack would find us turtles for the turtle race,” Hitch wrote. “It was always one of our July highlights.”

Now that she has a family of her own to raise, she wants them to experience that simple summer fun during one of the biggest holidays of the year for Americans.

“The Guymon Parks Board gave me the opportunity to start it again,” Hitch continued.

All the events taking place for the Fourth Fun are for ages newborn through 4th Grade and include a pet parade, Mr. and Miss Firecracker, a bike parade and turtle races for land turtles. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m., with the first event kicking off at 10 a.m.

The event is entirely free, but that won’t be the only excitement happening that day.

“The Lions Club graciously volunteered to be in charge of the Fishing Derby,” Hitch said.

The Fishing Derby is for kids ages 3 through 14 and runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., ahead of the events taking place at the Lions Pavilion on the east side of Sunset Lake at Thompson Park.

After all the morning fun, PTCI is sponsoring free train rides from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the park, so families can continue a wonderful day of fun with an exciting ride all the way around the park in the Lions International Express.

Hitch also hinted that a donation was made for prizes for the event, giving kids even more incentive to go all out to pull off the best decorating, or dressing up man’s best friend.

“I don’t think I say how much I love and appreciate our community enough,” Hitch said of the generosity and volunteering spirit found within Guymon. “I am so thankful to be a part of this community.”

Last year’s event got an impressive 53 children, and it has been noted that this year’s event could be bigger than the first as word gets around to families about the fun taking place.

The public is encouraged to get out on Wednesday morning to parade, fish and ride the train at Thompson Park. Get out and make some memories this week, and have a safe and wonderful holiday!