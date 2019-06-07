48th Jim Hitch Memorial Tournament under way at Sunset Hills
Friday, June 7, 2019
GUYMON, OK
Junior golfers hit the links at Sunset Hills on Friday for the first round of the 48th Jim Hitch Memorial golf tournament The tournament includes a boys and girls youth division for ages 11 and under, a girls division for ages 12-18, a junior boys division for ages 12-14, and a high school boys division for ages 15-18. The tournament teed off this morning at 9 a.m. and concluded this afternoon with an awards ceremony. Above, a golfer in the youth division hits the ball on Friday morning. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)
Category: