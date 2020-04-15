4 more COVID-19 positives bring Texas County cases to 10

There are 4 more positive cases in Texas County as of 1 pm Wednesday, April 15th. 3 are residents of Guymon, and 1 is a resident of Texhoma. All cases are following quarantine procedure, and are being investigated.

Friday at the Activity Center in Guymon (400 block of Sunset Lane), the health department will be offering free testing from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, as supplies last. If you are experience ANY of the 3 symptoms, and are over the age of 16, please seek testing. The 3 main symptoms are fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

Source: Miranda Gilbert, Public Information Officer, Texas County Emergency Management