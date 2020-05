Monday afternoon, Texas County Emergency Management confirmed 35 new positives for COVID-19 in Texas County. This brings the county total to 236. Guymon's total is now 168, surpassing Edmond to be placed at the 5th most cases by city in Oklahoma.

With the state reopening, it is vital that we as a community take precautions to keep safe as our case-load continues to rise.

Source: Texas County Emergency Management