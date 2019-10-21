2019 Chamber Banquet, 'Welcome to the Jungle' to kick off tomorrow night

The Guymon Chamber of Commerce annual banquet kicks off tomorrow night, Oct. 22, 2019 starting at 6 p.m. with the theme 'Welcome to the Jungle' at Pickle Creek Center at 822 NE 6th St. in Guymon.

The evening will include fun, fantastic decorated tables, Volunteer of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Ambassador of the Year and Small Business of the Year. Tickets are $30 each.

We look forward to seeing you there!