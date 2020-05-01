138 COVID-19 cases as of Friday

As of Friday May 1st Texas County has a total of 138 COVID-19 cases. 7 new cases were confirmed Friday, after a week of daily positives. Texas County saw a 133% increase in cases since last Friday, April 24.

Texas County ranks 5th in the state for total number of cases by county, and Guymon ranks 8th by city-- behind only Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bartlesville, Tulsa, Moore, and Norman.

Source: Texas County Emergency Management